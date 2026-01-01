By default, any member of a workspace or Enterprise organisation (except Frontline members) can start a huddle in any channel or direct message (DM). If they’d like, admins can turn huddles off in certain channels.

Turn huddles off in a channel

Open a channel. Click on the channel name in the conversation header.

Click Settings, then click Edit next to Huddles. Select No, members can’t start or join huddles. Click on Save.

