There are two preferences that you can set to customise your search options in Slack, depending on whether you're using the desktop app or Slack in your browser.





Exclude certain channels

From either the desktop app or Slack in your browser, you can exclude certain channels from search results. This preference comes in handy for channels that primarily include automated messages from apps, bots or workflows.

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Choose Advanced. Below Search options, add any channels that you'd like to exclude from your search results.



Set your keyboard shortcut preference

In many browsers, pressing Cmd F (Mac) or Ctrl F (Windows/Linux) starts a search in the tab or window that you have open. If you use Slack in your browser, you can set this shortcut to open Slack search instead using the steps below.