By default, all members of a Slack workspace can create automated messages that are sent in response to certain keywords or phrases. Workspace owners and admins can restrict this in workspaces that they manage.



Allow or restrict automated messages

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Automated messages, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Allow automated messages. Click on Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings from the menu. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Automated messages, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Allow automated messages. Click on Save.