Slack brings your team’s projects, conversations and tools together in one shared workspace or org, where everyone can collaborate using the same searchable content and productivity features. Because Slack works best when information is centralised and integrated across your team, paid subscriptions apply at the workspace level, not to individual accounts.

Our fair billing policy ensures that you’re only charged for members who are actively using Slack. When you upgrade to a paid subscription, activity is automatically tracked, and any unused time from members who become inactive is applied as a prorated credit toward future charges.



Other options

While you can’t upgrade just one account within a workspace, you do have a few options to limit charges to just yourself, such as deactivating the other members or switching them to single-channel guests.

Note: For every paid active member in your workspace, you can add up to five free single-channel guests. Multi-channel guests are billed as regular members.