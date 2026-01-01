When you upgrade your workspace to a paid subscription, you'll pay for your current active members in advance of your monthly or annual billing cycle. When a member is deactivated, Slack will generate credits in proportion to the number of days left until your next monthly or annual renewal.

Prorated credits are non-refundable and non-transferable. Slack will apply these credits automatically to future payments towards additional members or renewals.

Note: Read more about deactivated members and see an example of how prorated credits are calculated in Slack’s fair billing policy.