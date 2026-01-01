Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Manage your Slackbot preferences
You can manage your preferences to decide whether the Slack icon is displayed in the menu bar on macOS to open Slackbot Mini and if Slackbot can search the web.
Manage preferences
- From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.
- Select Preferences.
- Select Slack AI.
- Tick or untick the box next to the Slackbot preference that you’d like to manage.
Who can use this feature?
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.