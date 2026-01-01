By default, members can install apps without approval from a workspace owner, but you can choose to approve and restrict apps on a case by case basis, or you can automate the process by configuring rules so that apps that meet your assigned criteria are automatically approved.

Note: We recommend developing and testing these features in a testing environment before using the functionality in production.

Before getting started

Review the Guide to automation rules for app approval to familiarise yourself with the outcomes of each rule.

Rate and review scopes and their risk levels to use them in a rule.

Create a rule

You can create rules based on a chain of comparisons for each app request to be checked against. Any app that meets the conditions of your rule will be automatically approved or restricted based on the resolution you specify.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Requests in the left sidebar, then select the Automation rules tab. If you don't see Requests, make sure that app approval is enabled for your workspace. At the top of the list, select Create a rule, then, give your rule a name and add a description. Choose if all conditions need to match, or any single condition. Choose what condition you’d like the rule to look for from the drop-down menu. You can also choose a comparison from the following drop-down menu, if you need to. To add additional conditions, click on Add new condition. Choose to Approve, Deny, Dismiss or Restrict an app that meets the conditions. If you like, select who to notify about the resolution and include a message to send the requestor. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Integrations, then click Requests and select the Automation rules tab. At the top of the list, select Create a rule, then, give your rule a name and add a description. Choose if all conditions need to match, or any single condition. Choose what condition you’d like the rule to look for from the drop-down menu. You can also choose a comparison from the following drop-down menu, if you need to. To add additional conditions, click on Add new condition. Choose to Approve, Deny, Dismiss or Restrict an app that meets the conditions. If you like, select who to notify about the resolution and include a message to send the requestor. Click on Save.

Tip: Rules that you create will not be enabled until you activate them.

Manage rules

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Requests in the left sidebar. Click Automation rules to view a list of your existing rules, then click the three dots icon next to the rule that you’d like to Activate, Pause, Edit or Remove. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Integrations, then click Requests. Click Automation rules to view a list of your existing rules, then click the three dots icon next to the rule that you’d like to Activate, Pause, Edit or Remove.

Note: Removing a rule will not undo previous requests that were resolved by this rule. Removing a rule cannot be undone and you'll need to recreate it from scratch. Proceed with caution!

Reorder rules

The order of the rules in the list is relevant to your automation, since a requested app will be resolved at the first matching rule. If you have multiple rules, you can reorder the list if you determine a rule should take priority over another.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Requests in the left sidebar. Click Automation rules to view a list of your existing rules, then click Reorder list. Using the available actions, choose if you’d like to move the rule up, down, to the top or bottom of the automation rules list, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Integrations, then click Requests. Click Automation rules to view a list of your existing rules, then click Reorder rules. Using the available actions, choose if you’d like to move the rule up, down, to the top or bottom of the automation rules list, then click Save.

Rate scopes as safe or unsafe

All apps have a unique set of permissions called scopes that determine what information an app can access. You can review and rate scopes as high, medium or low risk. An app’s rating will populate rating lists for your organisation. Once a scope has been rated, it can be used as a condition for automation.

Free, Pro and Business+ Enterprise Grid From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Requests. Click Scope ratings to view a list of all available scopes to be rated. From the Name column, click the tick box next to the scope that you'd like to rate. Rate the scopes as high, medium or low risk by clicking the desired option at the top of the scope list. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Integrations , then click Requests. Click Scope ratings to view a list of all available scopes to be rated. From the Name column, click the tick box next to the scope that you'd like to rate. Rate the scopes as high, medium or low risk by clicking the desired option at the top of the scope list.

Tip: To apply the same rating to multiple scopes, select all the desired scopes then click the Rate as high risk, Rate as medium risk or Rate as low risk action at the top of the scope list.