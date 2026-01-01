If your company owns or operates under multiple web domains, we can help you claim them for your Enterprise org.

Why claim domains?

Make your org's connected workspaces easier to find.

Prevent people from creating unsanctioned workspaces outside your org.

Allow people with email addresses in specific domains to join your org.



How to claim or remove domains

To manage claimed domains, contact our support team and let us know which domains you’d like to claim or remove.



What to expect with claimed domains

If people try to create a workspace using a domain that you've claimed, here's what to expect:

Existing members of your org will see a message (with a contact link included) directing them to contact an org admin for help.

People that have yet to join your org will have the option to use single sign-on to create an account, plus use the included contact link to reach out to an org admin for help.

Note: Once a domain is claimed, it will be removed from the signup mode for any workspace using the domain that does not belong to your Enterprise org. Members will no longer see these workspaces listed when signing into Slack.

By default, the included contact link will direct to the org primary owner's email address. Org owners can customise this link by selecting which contact email address is included using the steps below.

Add a customised contact email address

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the top left.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then Organisation settings. Next to Organisation contact email address, click on Edit. Click on Send to a different email address and enter an email address. Click on Save.