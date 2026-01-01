Workspace Owners and Admins can approve certain email domains to allow anyone with an approved email address to join their workspace. Any email domains you add will be visible on your workspace sign-in page.

Note: Enabling single sign-on (SSO) will override your workspace signup preferences.

Set your workspace signup mode

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Allow people with approved email domains to join this workspace, click Expand. Check the box next to Let people with approved email addresses join this workspace. Enter your domain(s), then click Save.

Anyone with an approved email address can join by clicking your workspace's sign-up link, or entering their email on the sign-in page.

Note: If a member of your workspace requests an invitation for someone with an approved email address, the request will be approved automatically.