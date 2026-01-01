Workspace Owners and Admins can approve certain email domains to allow anyone with an approved email address to join their workspace. Any email domains that you add will be visible on your workspace sign-in page.

Note: Enabling single sign-on (SSO) will override your workspace sign-up preferences.

Set your workspace sign-up mode

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Allow people with approved email domains to join this workspace, click Expand. Tick the box next to Let people with approved email addresses join this workspace. Enter your domain(s), then click Save.

Anyone with an approved email address can join by clicking on your workspace's sign-up link, or entering their email on the sign-in page.

Note: If a member of your workspace requests an invitation for someone with an approved email address, the request will be approved automatically.