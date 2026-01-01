Org owners and org admins can manage who can invite guests to workspaces in their organisation and set a maximum expiry period to make sure that membership stays current.





Choose who can invite guests

By default, workspace owners and workspace admins in an Enterprise organisation can invite guests to their workspaces but org owners can restrict this, if they like.

Note: Members who do not have permission to invite guests to your org can still request invitations. When invitation requests are approved or denied, members will receive a message from Slack to let them know.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Manage guest invitation requests, then select Edit permission. Choose who can invite guests, then click Save.

Set a maximum guest expiry period

Org owners and org admins can set a maximum expiry period for guests to determine when their access to Slack will end. Maximum expiry periods apply to guests invited by members, but org owners and admins sending invitations can choose a longer expiry period if they like.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings . From the left sidebar, select Settings, then click Organisation settings. Next to Guest expiry, click Edit. Select an option and click Save.