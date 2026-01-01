Manage workspace creation in your organisation by requiring members to request new ones. Once approved by an org owner or org admin, the person that requested the new workspace will automatically become the workspace owner and can invite members to join. Here's how:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then click Organisation info. Next to Workspace creation requests, click Edit. Tick the box next to Enable workspace creation requests. Leave the box unticked if you don't want to allow members to request new workspaces on their own. Choose a channel where you'd like new requests to be sent. The channel type must be private and shared across your entire organisation. Click Save to finish.

Tip: Make it easier to manage workspace creation requests across your organisation. Create a private multi-workspace channel and invite org owners and org admins who can help review the incoming requests.