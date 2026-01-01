Manage workspace creation in your organization by requiring members to request new ones. Once approved by an Org Owner or Org Admin, the person that requested the new workspace will automatically become the Workspace Owner and can invite members to join. Here's how:

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization Settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then click Organization Info. Next to Workspace creation requests, click Edit. Check the box next to Enable workspace creation requests. Leave the box unchecked if you don't want to allow members to request new workspaces on their own. Choose a channel where you'd like new requests to be sent. The channel type must be private, and shared across your entire organization. Click Save to finish.

Tip: Make it easier to manage workspace creation requests across your organization. Create a private multi-workspace channel and invite Org Owners and Org Admins who can help review the incoming requests.