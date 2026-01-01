Slack has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual abuse content. Workspace owners can manage child safety settings using the steps below.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. Next to Child safety, click Expand. Tick or untick the box to manage automatic detection for your workspace. Click on Save.

Note: If confirmed abusive material is automatically detected, we’ll notify the primary owner of the workspace. If you like, you can designate a different email address to receive notice.