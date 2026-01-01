Extras
Supplemental Slack info for you and your team.
Manage child safety settings
Slack has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual abuse content. Workspace owners can manage child safety settings using the steps below.
- From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings.
- Next to Child safety, click Expand.
- Tick or untick the box to manage automatic detection for your workspace.
- Click on Save.
Note: If confirmed abusive material is automatically detected, we’ll notify the primary owner of the workspace. If you like, you can designate a different email address to receive notice.
Who can use this feature?
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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