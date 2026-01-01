Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Restricted file types in Slack Connect
To help keep Slack secure, certain types of files cannot be added to Slack Connect channels and direct messages (DMs).
Blocked file types
- .7z
- .ade, .mde
- .adp
- .apk
- .appx, .appxbundle
- .aspx
- .bat, .com, .dll, .exe, .msi
- .cab
- .cmd
- .cpl
- .dmg
- .gz
- .hta
- .img
- .ins
- .ipa
- .iso
- .isp
- .jar
- .js
- .jse
- .jsp
- .lib
- .lnk
- .msc
- .msix, .msixbundle
- .msp
- .mst
- .nsh
- .pif
- .ps1
- .scr
- .sct, .wsc
- .shb
- .sys, .vb
- .vbe
- .vbs
- .vxd
- .wsf
- .wsh
- .tar
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.