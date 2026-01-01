Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
- Slack Help Centre
- Tutorials & videos
- VideosVideo: Move your next project into a channel
Video: Move your next project into a channel
See what work looks like when teams shift to Slack channels. To learn more about keeping your project organised with channels, visit our tutorial.
More Slack videos
We also offer a series of Slack tutorials to help you get comfortable and get to work in Slack.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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