Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
Video: Search in Slack
See how you can search in Slack and how you can use modifiers to find the information that you need. To learn more, read about searching in Slack.
More Slack videos
We also offer a series of Slack tutorials to help you get comfortable and get to work in Slack.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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