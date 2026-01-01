Connecting to other services with your Slack account is a simple and secure way to start using other tools with Slack. Read on to learn how to sign up for or sign in to other services using your Slack account.



Sign in with Slack

To sign in to another service with your Slack account credentials, you can grant that service access to limited Slack profile information.

Click on the Sign in with Slack button on a third-party website. Click on Allow to grant that service access to Slack. Follow any prompts to sign in or finish setting up your account.

Note: Your Slack account password won’t be shared with third parties, and they won’t be able to access other members’ profile information or messages and files in your workspace.

Revoke third-party access to Slack

If you sign in to another service with your Slack account, you can revoke access to your Slack profile at any time:

Sign in to Slack. Visit your Connected accounts page. Select an app or service. From the app page, click the Configuration tab. Below Your authorisation, click Revoke.



Connect your Slack account with other services

Note: This feature is only available for certain third-party websites, so you won't see prompts to connect an account for all services.

When people in your workspace share links to verified third-party websites, you can quickly access those services without leaving Slack. After you click on a link, use your Slack account credentials to quickly sign in if you already have an account, or sign up if you don't.

Click a link from another service in Slack. Click on Accept to grant that service access to Slack. You may also need to verify the email address that you used to sign up for Slack. Follow any prompts to finish setting up your account.

Tip: If you're a developer interested in learning more about Sign in with Slack, visit Slack API.

Manage connected account preferences

By default, you’ll be prompted to connect your account with verified third-party websites when you click on links in Slack. If you like, you can choose not to be prompted to connect your account or disconnect from individual services from your preferences:

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Connected accounts. To turn all connection prompts off, untick the box next to Allow apps to connect to your Slack account. To disconnect from a particular service, click Disconnect next to the service’s name. Then click Disconnect to confirm.

Note: Turning off account connection prompts will also disconnect all accounts that you've connected.