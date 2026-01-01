When setting up automated app approvals in Slack, it’s important to proceed with care and ensure that your rules meet the unique security requirements of your organisation. Read on for an overview of the components that make up rules and how to apply them.

Note: We recommend testing these features in a separate testing environment before implementing them in production.

How it works

App installation requests can be automatically approved, restricted, dismissed or flagged for human review based on conditions that automation rules look out for. Rules can be made up of several rule components, which will be evaluated in the order that you determine. If a requested app meets the requirements of a rule, your predetermined resolution will be automatically applied.

Terms to know

Rule component

Components are what a rule looks out for to determine an automated outcome. Available components

Scopes Previous resolution App distribution App IDs

Conditions

Conditional statements modify how the component and comparison interact. Available conditions

Is Is not

Comparisons

Comparisons are the state of the rule component. Each component has its own set of available comparisons. Available comparisons Includes Is empty Approved Restricted Unresolved

Internal app Slack Marketplace approved Specific app ID

Resolutions

Resolutions determine how you’d like to action a requested app that contains all the elements of a rule. Available resolutions

Restrict Approve Cancel Review

Rules

The available components, conditions and comparisons are constructed into a conditional statement with a resolution, known as a rule: If any or all Component + Condition + Comparison then Resolution = Restrict Approve Cancel Review

Scopes

Scopes are the unique set of permissions that tell you what information an app can access and how it can use that information. Each app you install has a specific set of scopes that allow it to function. You can find a detailed list of scopes in our API documentation, and set a rule to resolve app requests based on which scopes the app uses.

Scopes requested Scopes resolved Scopes requested refers to all the scopes present in any requested app. Comparison Rating list Includes any of those in Low risk list Includes only those in Medium risk list Is empty High risk list Is not empty Unrated list

Example ‘If scopes requested includes any of those in high risk list, restrict’ Scopes resolved refers to the set of scopes in an app that has been previously requested and approved. Comparison Rating list Includes any of those in Low risk list Includes only those in Medium risk list Is empty High risk list Is not empty Unrated list

Example ‘If scopes resolved includes any of those in high risk list, restrict’

Tip: Before getting started, take a look at the Scope ratings tab and make sure that you've rated the appropriate scopes.



Previous resolution

If an app was previously requested in your workspace, you can set a rule to apply the same resolution.

Previous resolution is Previous resolution is not Condition Comparison Is Approved Is Restricted Is Unresolved

Example ‘If previous resolution is approved, approve’ Condition Comparison Is not Approved Is not Restricted Is not Unresolved

Example

‘If previous resolution is not restricted, approve’



App distribution

Base a rule on where the app originates: either internally or from the Slack Marketplace.

App distribution is App distribution is not Condition Comparison Is An internal app Is Slack Marketplace approved

Example

‘If app requested is an internal app, send for review’ Condition Comparison Is not An internal app Is not Slack Marketplace approved

Example

‘If app requested is not Slack Marketplace approved, send for review’



App IDs

Create a rule to approve specific apps based on their unique app IDs.

App ID is Condition Comparison Is A specific app ID

Example

‘If app ID is [any app ID], cancel’



Manager app IDs

Manager apps are built by select Slack partners with a set of APIs that allow apps to provision and install new managed Slack apps. They always use the app_configurations:write scope, and may also include the managed_apps:install scope. Because these apps still need to be reviewed and approved, you can create a rule to approve any installation requests coming from specific manager apps.

App ID is Condition Comparison Is A specific manager app ID

Example

‘If manager app ID is [specific manager app ID], approve’



Resolutions

When a requested app meets all the conditions of a rule, it will be resolved based on the set resolution and the requestor will be notified.

Restrict

App cannot be installed and cannot be requested again unless the scopes change.

App cannot be installed and cannot be requested again unless the scopes change. Approve

App will be installed.

App will be installed. Cancel

Dismiss the request without making a decision. A new request can be made at any time.

Dismiss the request without making a decision. A new request can be made at any time. Review

App will be sent to a human for review and approval.