Guide to automation rules for app approval
When setting up automated app approvals in Slack, it’s important to proceed with care and ensure that your rules meet the unique security requirements of your organisation. Read on for an overview of the components that make up rules and how to apply them.
Note: We recommend testing these features in a separate testing environment before implementing them in production.
How it works
App installation requests can be automatically approved, restricted, dismissed or flagged for human review based on conditions that automation rules look out for. Rules can be made up of several rule components, which will be evaluated in the order that you determine. If a requested app meets the requirements of a rule, your predetermined resolution will be automatically applied.
Terms to know
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Rule component
Components are what a rule looks out for to determine an automated outcome.
Available components
Scopes Previous resolution App distribution App IDs
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Conditions
Conditional statements modify how the component and comparison interact.
Available conditions
Is Is not
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Comparisons
Comparisons are the state of the rule component. Each component has its own set of available comparisons.
Available comparisons
Includes Is empty Approved Restricted Unresolved
Internal app Slack Marketplace approved Specific app ID
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Resolutions
Resolutions determine how you’d like to action a requested app that contains all the elements of a rule.
Available resolutions
Restrict Approve Cancel Review
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Rules
The available components, conditions and comparisons are constructed into a conditional statement with a resolution, known as a rule:
If any or all Component + Condition + Comparison
then Resolution = Restrict Approve Cancel Review
Scopes
Scopes are the unique set of permissions that tell you what information an app can access and how it can use that information. Each app you install has a specific set of scopes that allow it to function. You can find a detailed list of scopes in our API documentation, and set a rule to resolve app requests based on which scopes the app uses.
Scopes requested
Scopes resolved
Scopes requested refers to all the scopes present in any requested app.
|Comparison
|Rating list
|Includes any of those in
|Low risk list
|Includes only those in
|Medium risk list
|Is empty
|High risk list
|Is not empty
|Unrated list
Example
‘If scopes requested includes any of those in high risk list, restrict’
Scopes resolved refers to the set of scopes in an app that has been previously requested and approved.
|Comparison
|Rating list
|Includes any of those in
|Low risk list
|Includes only those in
|Medium risk list
|Is empty
|High risk list
|Is not empty
|Unrated list
Example
‘If scopes resolved includes any of those in high risk list, restrict’
Tip: Before getting started, take a look at the Scope ratings tab and make sure that you've rated the appropriate scopes.
Previous resolution
If an app was previously requested in your workspace, you can set a rule to apply the same resolution.
Previous resolution is
Previous resolution is not
|Condition
|Comparison
|Is
|Approved
|Is
|Restricted
|
Is
|Unresolved
Example
‘If previous resolution is approved, approve’
|Condition
|Comparison
|Is not
|Approved
|Is not
|Restricted
|Is not
|Unresolved
Example
‘If previous resolution is not restricted, approve’
App distribution
Base a rule on where the app originates: either internally or from the Slack Marketplace.
App distribution is
App distribution is not
|Condition
|Comparison
|Is
|An internal app
|Is
|Slack Marketplace approved
Example
‘If app requested is an internal app, send for review’
|Condition
|Comparison
|Is not
|An internal app
|Is not
|Slack Marketplace approved
Example
‘If app requested is not Slack Marketplace approved, send for review’
App IDs
Create a rule to approve specific apps based on their unique app IDs.
App ID is
|Condition
|Comparison
|Is
|A specific app ID
Example
‘If app ID is [any app ID], cancel’
Manager app IDs
Manager apps are built by select Slack partners with a set of APIs that allow apps to provision and install new managed Slack apps. They always use the app_configurations:write scope, and may also include the managed_apps:install scope. Because these apps still need to be reviewed and approved, you can create a rule to approve any installation requests coming from specific manager apps.
App ID is
|Condition
|Comparison
|Is
|A specific manager app ID
Example
‘If manager app ID is [specific manager app ID], approve’
Resolutions
When a requested app meets all the conditions of a rule, it will be resolved based on the set resolution and the requestor will be notified.
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Restrict
App cannot be installed and cannot be requested again unless the scopes change.
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Approve
App will be installed.
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Cancel
Dismiss the request without making a decision. A new request can be made at any time.
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Review
App will be sent to a human for review and approval.
Who can use this feature?
- Workspace/org owners, workspace/org admins and members with permission to manage apps
- Available on all subscriptions