Slack allows you to sync groups from your identity provider (IDP) to workspaces and channels within your Enterprise org, making it easier to manage Slack at scale. If your IDP does not support syncing groups, you can use our SCIM API to do it manually (keep in mind that any changes to the individuals in those IDP groups must be done through your IDP).



What to expect

Connect workspaces to automatically add or remove members of an IDP group to workspaces within your org. You can make membership for certain workspaces required to ensure that all members of an IDP group remain members of a workspace.

Connect channels to automatically add members of an IDP group to channels within your org. Channels can be public or private and shared with external organisations, but they must be accessible from a required workspace in order to be connected to an IDP group.

Note: You must have permission to manage channels to connect IDP groups to channels.



Connect workspaces

Org owners and org admins can automatically add or remove members from workspaces using IDP groups. Connecting a workspace to an IDP group will not impact members who are already a part of the workspace. Removing members from an IDP group will only remove them from required workspaces.

Connect Disconnect Connect a workspace From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select [IDP name] Groups. Search for and select an IDP group. Click Connect workspaces and tick the box next to every workspace that you’d like to connect. You can search for workspaces to filter your results. Click Next. To make workspace membership required, click the toggle next to Make all workspaces required or next to individual workspaces. Click Connect workspaces. Note: Members can’t deactivate their accounts when workspace membership is required.

Make workspace membership required Org owners and org admins can make workspace membership mandatory for all members of an IDP group at any time. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select [IDP name] Groups. Search for and select an IDP group. Click the Workspaces tab. Click the three dots icon next to the workspace that you’d like to edit. Click Make membership required. Disconnect a workspace Warning: Disconnecting an IDP group from a workspace will automatically remove all members in that group from that workspace. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select [IDP name] Groups. Search for and select an IDP group. Click the Workspaces tab. Click the three dots icon next to the workspace that you’d like to disconnect. Click Disconnect workspace.

Connect channels

Note: Channels can be public or private and shared with external organisations, but they must be org-wide multi-workspace channels or accessible from a required workspace in order to be connected to an IDP group.

Org owners and org admins can connect IDP groups to channels to automatically add members to channels. These will be default channels for all members of the IDP group, but they can leave these channels at any time, if they’d like.

Connect Disconnect Connect a channel From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select [IDP name] Groups. Search for and select an IDP group. Select the Channels tab, then click Connect channels and tick the box next to every channel that you’d like to connect (up to 100). You can search for channels by name or workspace to filter your results. Click Connect. Disconnect a channel From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select [IDP name] Groups. Search for and select an IDP group. Click the Channels tab. Click the three dots icon next to the channel that you’d like to disconnect. Click Disconnect channel.