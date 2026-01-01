Slack profiles can contain pronoun and name pronunciation fields that owners and admins can hide or display. By default, the pronoun field is hidden in Slack profiles.

Note: Owners and admins on paid subscriptions can add additional custom fields to member profiles.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and workspace admins can choose to display or hide people’s pronouns and name pronunciation in their Slack profiles: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Profiles. Click on the toggles to hide or display your chosen profile field. Click on Publish changes . Org owners and org admins can choose to display or hide people’s pronouns and name pronunciation in their Slack profiles: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click on Profiles in the left sidebar. Click on the toggles to hide or display your chosen profile field. Click Publish changes.

