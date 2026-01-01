Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Manage pronoun and name pronunciation display for member profiles
Slack profiles can contain pronoun and name pronunciation fields that owners and admins can hide or display. By default, the pronoun field is hidden in Slack profiles.
Note: Owners and admins on paid plans can add additional custom fields to member profiles.
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can choose to display or hide people’s pronouns and name pronunciation in their Slack profiles:
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Profiles.
- Click the toggles to hide or display your chosen profile field.
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Click Publish Changes.
Org Owners and Org Admins can choose to display or hide people’s pronouns and name pronunciation in their Slack profiles:
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
- Click Profiles in the left sidebar.
- Click the toggles to hide or display your chosen profile field.
- Click Publish Changes.
Who can use this feature?
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Workspace Owners/Admins and Org Owners/Admins
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Available on all plans
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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