Slack profiles can contain pronoun and name pronunciation fields that owners and admins can hide or display. By default, the pronoun field is hidden in Slack profiles.

Note: Owners and admins on paid plans can add additional custom fields to member profiles.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can choose to display or hide people’s pronouns and name pronunciation in their Slack profiles: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Profiles. Click the toggles to hide or display your chosen profile field. Click Publish Changes . Org Owners and Org Admins can choose to display or hide people’s pronouns and name pronunciation in their Slack profiles: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Profiles in the left sidebar. Click the toggles to hide or display your chosen profile field. Click Publish Changes.

