Your workspace name is displayed in menus and headings throughout Slack, and it'll usually be (or include) the name of your company or organisation. Your workspace URL is the web address your members will use to access Slack. You can update your workspace name or URL at any time, but make sure that you let all members know about the change.

Bear in mind: When changing a workspace URL, you'll also need to update the URL in other services such as single sign-on and some apps.

Change your workspace name or URL

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace Owners can change a workspace name and URL: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Edit workspace from the menu, then click Name and URL. Click Change workspace name and URL. Enter a new workspace name or URL. Click Save changes. Note: Your old workspace URL will become available for use by another group. Slack will automatically redirect from the old address to the new one as long as no new groups claim the URL. An Enterprise organisation contains multiple workspaces, so it will have an overarching organisation name and URL in addition to a name and URL for each workspace. Change your workspace name or URL Workspace Owners can change a workspace name and URL: From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. Scroll to Workspace name and URL, then click Change workspace name and URL. Enter a new workspace name or URL. Click Save changes. Note: Your old workspace URL will become available for use by another group. Slack will automatically redirect the old address to the new one as long as it's not claimed. Change your org name or URL Org owners can change the org name and URL: Click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools and settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Select Settings in the left column. Click Organisation settings. Next to Name, domain and icon, click Edit. Enter a new organisation name or domain. Click Save to finish.