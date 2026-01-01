The Slack for Education programme offers an 85% discount for new teams to upgrade to our Pro or Business+ subscription. To see the non-discounted cost per member in your currency, head to our pricing page.

Tip: We also offer discounts for eligible charities. Visit Apply for the Slack for Charities discount for more details.



Who qualifies

To be eligible for the Slack for Education discount, your primary workspace owner (the one who creates your workspace) has to have an email address from a recognised educational institution (e.g. admin@school.edu or admin@school.ac.uk).

Additionally, the number of people in your workspace with an email address from an educational institution must be greater than those with a work-related domain.

Here are some of the groups and institutions that may be eligible:

Not-for-profit educational institutions

Accredited primary, secondary and tertiary institutions*

Faculty groups, alumni associations, fraternities and sororities, athletic associations, financial aid and scholarship organisations and student housing groups

School districts and regional service agencies**

*Affiliated hospitals, medical centres and patient care facilities are ineligible.

**Federal and state (or equivalent) government offices, such as Departments of Education, are ineligible.

Note: The requirements for Slack for Education changed in October 2026. If your team was an approved educational institution before that date, you’ll continue to receive the education discount as long as you meet the original eligibility requirements.

Note: Per our Terms of Service, anyone under the age of 16 may not use Slack. Please see our customer-specific supplement for more information on compliance with the US. Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).



How to get the discount

Workspaces on the free version of Slack will be able to upgrade straight away and your discount will be applied at checkout.

Sign up for Slack using your .edu email address (or another eligible domain) and create a new workspace. From Home, click Upgrade for 85% off in the sidebar on the left. Click Claim education discount. Re-verify your email address. Enter your organisation info and credit card details on the checkout page. Your education discount should be applied. Select Review order. When you’re ready, select Purchase.

Note: Workspaces with a minimum of 58 members on the Pro subscription or 28 members on the Business+ subscription can choose how they pay – either by credit card or via self-serve invoice.



Legacy application process

The manual application process for educational institutions is no longer available. Any existing recipients of the Slack for Education discount will remain in the programme as long as they meet eligibility criteria:

Eligible educational institution

Proof of non-profit or accredited status (such as a letter from a tax service or your school's central administrator)



A note about our review process

Everyone can use Slack, but not every organisation will meet our eligibility requirements to qualify for this programme. Slack sets these guidelines and determines an organisation’s qualification at our sole discretion. We reserve the right to grant or deny an organisation’s application or participation at any time, for any reason, and to supplement or amend our eligibility guidelines at any time.