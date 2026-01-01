You can display the Slack app in a number of languages. If your preferred language isn't yet supported, you can still send and read messages in that language by adjusting your spellcheck settings.
Supported languages
Chinese (Simplified or Traditional)
English (US or UK)
French (France)
German (Germany)
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Portuguese (Brazil)
Spanish (Latin America or Spain)
Note: Slack does not support right-to-left languages. We hope to include better support for these languages in the future.
Change your language preference
To select your preferred language in Slack, use the steps below. Bear in mind that although your selected language will display throughout Slack, you may see some messages displayed in your workspace’s default language.
Desktop
iOS
Android
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select Preferences from the menu.
Select Language & region.
Below Language, choose an option from the drop-down menu.
Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen.
Tap Preferences.
Under Language & region, tap Language.
Select your preferred language.
Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen.
Tap Preferences.
Under Time and place, tap Language.
Select your preferred language.
Manage spell check in Slack
You can send messages in most languages by typing them in your preferred language in the message field. Spellcheck in Slack is enabled by default, and will automatically detect the language of the messages that you send. In the message field, misspelt words will appear underlined in red. To manage spellcheck and adjust your spellcheck languages, use the steps below.
Mac
Windows
Linux
Set specific spellcheck languages for macOS
In the Slack desktop app versions 4.5.0 and above, Slack will use the system-level macOS spellchecker. By default, macOS spellcheck is set to Automatic by language and will spellcheck any supported language that you type in. If you choose a set of specific languages to be spellchecked on your device, Slack will only spellcheck those languages.
Open System preferences.
Select Keyboard.
Click on the Text tab at the top.
Below Spelling, open the drop-down menu.
Scroll to the bottom of the list, then click on Set up.
Tick or untick the box next to any languages that you’d like spell checked.
Manage spellcheck
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select Preferences from the menu.
Select Language & region.
Tick or untick the box next to Enable spellcheck on your messages.
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select Preferences from the menu.
Select Language & region.
Tick or untick the box next to Enable spellcheck on your messages. If enabled, you can add new spellcheck languages by typing the names of those languages in the text field below Spellcheck.
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select Preferences from the menu.
Select Language & region.
Tick or untick the box next to Enable spellcheck on your messages. If enabled, you can change your spellcheck language by selecting a new one from the drop-down menu.