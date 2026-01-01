You can display the Slack app in a number of languages. If your preferred language isn't yet supported, you can still send and read messages in that language by adjusting your spellcheck settings.

Supported languages

Chinese (Simplified or Traditional)

English (US or UK)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese (Brazil)

Spanish (Latin America or Spain)

Note: Slack does not support right-to-left languages. We hope to include better support for these languages in the future.



Change your language preference

To select your preferred language in Slack, use the steps below. Bear in mind that although your selected language will display throughout Slack, you may see some messages displayed in your workspace’s default language.

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Select Language & region. Below Language, choose an option from the drop-down menu. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Language & region, tap Language. Select your preferred language. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Time and place, tap Language. Select your preferred language.



Manage spell check in Slack

You can send messages in most languages by typing them in your preferred language in the message field. Spellcheck in Slack is enabled by default, and will automatically detect the language of the messages that you send. In the message field, misspelt words will appear underlined in red. To manage spellcheck and adjust your spellcheck languages, use the steps below.