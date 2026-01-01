In Slack Connect conversations, a banner above the message field will warn members that they're in conversations with external people. Org owners and org admins can adjust the banner to be more visible to help their members distinguish between internal conversations and conversations with external people.



Manage banner visibility

You can choose between two display options for banners in Slack Connect conversations:

Default visibility

A subtle, pale orange banner will remind members that they're in a conversation with external people.

A subtle, pale orange banner will remind members that they're in a conversation with external people. High visibility

A brighter, more obvious orange banner will remind members that they're in a conversation with external people.

Adjust banner visibility for your organisation

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Visibility of external organisations in conversations, select Edit. Choose a visibility option, then click Save.



Adjust banner visibility per external organisation

You can choose between two display options for banners in Slack Connect conversations:

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Connections. Next to the organisation you’d like to customise, click the

three dots icon, then select Universal. Select Visibility, then click Customise for [organisation name]. Choose a visibility option, then click on Save change.