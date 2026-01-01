When someone shares a link in Slack, others can see a preview of the content. Link previews for certain third-party apps and Salesforce records may allow you to scroll and interact with the content directly from the message. Adjust preview settings for websites and apps to determine what people can see.



Turn off previews for specific websites

Hover over a link shared in the desktop app. Click the close icon in the top left to remove the preview. Tick the box next to Also block previews from this website in the future and select an option from the drop-down menu. Click Remove and block to confirm.



Manage blocked previews

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Attachments tab. Under Blocked previews, review the list of websites with previews turned off. Click the x icon to remove a website from the list and turn previews back on. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. Click the Attachments tab. Under Blocked previews, review the list of websites with previews turned off. Click the x icon to remove a website from the list and turn previews back on.

Note: In Enterprise organisations, link previews for websites are managed at the workspace level.



Manage work object previews

Work object previews let members see key information from their connected apps, like Jira, Google Drive and more.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Expand next to Work object previews. Select a preview setting, then click Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings and then select Organisation settings. Click Edit next to Work object previews. Select a preview setting, then click Save.

Note: Some apps have work objects that contain embedded interactive views of external content that are not validated or endorsed by Slack. Any data that you enter will be processed outside of Slack by the third-party app. Make sure that you trust the developer and source before interacting with it.



Manage work object previews for specific apps

You can control what information is displayed in previews for each individual third-party app in your workspace or Enterprise org.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click Admin in the sidebar. Click Apps & workflows. Search for and select a third-party app. Click App settings, then click Edit next to Work object previews. Select a preview setting, then click Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Click Manage apps. Select Installed apps in the sidebar. Search for and select a third-party app. Click App settings, then click Edit next to Work object previews. Select a preview setting, then click Save.



Manage work object previews for Slack Connect

Choose which previews are displayed in Slack Connect channels with external organisations.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Click Expand next to Work object previews for Slack Connect. Select a preview setting, then click Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Slack Connect, then select Settings. Click Edit next to Work object previews. Select a preview setting, then click Save.