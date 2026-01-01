To keep data secure, workspace owners and org owners can prevent members from accessing Slack on devices that appear to be jailbroken (iOS) or rooted (Android).

Note: Slack has developed this detection algorithm based on industry best practices. Please note that our system may not be able to detect 100% of compromised devices, and there may be false positives where we flag devices that don’t qualify as compromised.



What members can expect

When this setting is enabled, members may be blocked when they sign in or the next time Slack checks for jailbroken or rooted devices.

Members using single sign-on (SSO) from jailbroken or rooted devices will be blocked when signing in to Slack.

Members signing in from jailbroken or rooted devices with their email address and password may be able to access Slack, but will be signed out the next time Slack checks for jailbroken or rooted devices.

Members signing in from jailbroken or rooted devices in a browser will be able to successfully sign in to Slack, but will be signed out the next time Slack checks for jailbroken or rooted devices.





Block jailbroken or rooted devices

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise Grid subscription From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Next to Jailbroken or rooted devices, click Edit. Untick the box next to Allow jailbroken or rooted devices to access Slack. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to Jailbroken or rooted devices, click Edit. Untick the box next to Allow jailbroken or rooted devices to access Slack. Click on Save.