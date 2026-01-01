If you have an existing Slack Connect channel with another organisation, someone from the invited organisation must allow additional organisations to join the channel.

Tip: To see which organisation owns a channel, click the channel name and scroll to the Organisations section of the About tab.

Let additional organisations join a channel

From your desktop, open the channel that you’d like to allow additional organisations to join. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Click on the Settings tab. Under Organisations, click on Add people. Tick the box next to Let additional organisations join this channel. Click Done.

For the organisation that owns the channel, people with permission to manage Slack Connect channels will be notified that additional organisations can now join the channel.