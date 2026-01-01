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- ChannelsLet additional organizations join a Slack Connect channel
Let additional organizations join a Slack Connect channel
If you have an existing Slack Connect channel with another organization, someone from the invited organization must allow additional organizations to join the channel.
Tip: To see which organization owns a channel, click the channel name and scroll to the Organizations section of the About tab.
Let additional organizations join a channel
- From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to let additional organizations join.
- Click the channel name in the conversation header.
- Click the Settings tab.
- Under Organizations, click Add people.
- Check the box next to Let additional organizations join this channel.
- Click Done.
For the organization that owns the channel, people with permission to manage Slack Connect channels will be notified that additional organizations can now join the channel.
Who can use this feature?
-
Workspace Owners/Admins and members with permission (Pro and Business+ plans), Org Owners/Admins and members with permission (Enterprise plans)
- Available on paid plans
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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