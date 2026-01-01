If you have an existing Slack Connect channel with another organization, someone from the invited organization must allow additional organizations to join the channel.

Tip: To see which organization owns a channel, click the channel name and scroll to the Organizations section of the About tab.

Let additional organizations join a channel

From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to let additional organizations join. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Click the Settings tab. Under Organizations, click Add people. Check the box next to Let additional organizations join this channel. Click Done.

For the organization that owns the channel, people with permission to manage Slack Connect channels will be notified that additional organizations can now join the channel.