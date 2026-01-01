The Slack Model Context Protocol (MCP) server allows AI assistants to establish secure connections to Slack so that they can access and interact with your organisation’s data. If you’re on the Slack Enterprise+ subscription and use Okta as your identity provider (IDP), you can manage access to the Slack MCP server in Claude from Okta.

Note: Okta is currently the only identity provider that supports enterprise-managed authorisation for MCP servers in Claude, but others may offer this functionality in the future. Head to the Anthropic help centre for more details.



How it works

You can use enterprise-managed authorisation (EMA) to provision access to the Slack MCP server in Claude if you’re on the Slack Enterprise+ subscription and the Claude Team or Enterprise subscription.

To follow the set-up steps in this guide, you’ll need an org owner in Slack, a Super Admin in Okta and an owner in Claude.

When you manage access to Slack (or other MCP servers) through your IDP, you can ensure that members of your organisation only authenticate with their work accounts.



Step 1: Install the Claude app to Slack

Skip ahead to Step 2 if you’ve already installed the Claude app at the org level.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Integrations. Click Manage apps in the top right, then select Install an app. Search for Claude and click Continue, then click Allow to grant the app access to your org. Now that you’ve granted the app access to your org, you’ll be prompted to return to the admin dashboard to add the app to workspaces (if you only want members of certain workspaces to have access to Claude in Slack). From the Integrations section of the Admin dashboard, click Installed apps. Click the three dots icon next to Claude. Select Add to more workspaces. Tick the boxes next to any workspaces that you’d like to add the app to. Click Next. Tick the box next to I’m ready to add this app. Click on Add app.



Step 2: Enable enterprise-managed authorisation in Slack

Once the Claude app is installed, turn on enterprise-managed authorisation in Slack.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Security in the left sidebar, then select SSO settings. Next to enterprise-managed authorisation, click Edit. Click the toggle to enable enterprise-managed authorisation. Review your ID-JAG issuer URL (e.g. https://a1companyltd.okta.com) and verify that it’s correct. Click on Save.



Step 3: Enable enterprise-managed authorisation in Okta

Next, enable enterprise-managed authorisation in Okta. If you’re not a Super Admin in Okta, you’ll need their help for this step.



Step 4: Enable enterprise-managed authorisation in Claude

To finish set-up, enable enterprise-managed authorisation in Claude for the Slack connector.