Manage access to the Slack MCP server through your identity provider
Manage access to the Slack MCP server through your identity provider
The Slack Model Context Protocol (MCP) server allows AI assistants to establish secure connections to Slack so that they can access and interact with your organisation’s data. If you’re on the Slack Enterprise+ subscription and use Okta as your identity provider (IDP), you can manage access to the Slack MCP server in Claude from Okta.
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
From the left sidebar, click Integrations.
Click Manage apps in the top right, then select Install an app.
Search for Claude and click Continue, then click Allow to grant the app access to your org.
Now that you’ve granted the app access to your org, you’ll be prompted to return to the admin dashboard to add the app to workspaces (if you only want members of certain workspaces to have access to Claude in Slack).
From the Integrations section of the Admin dashboard, click Installed apps.
Click the three dots icon next to Claude.
Select Add to more workspaces.
Tick the boxes next to any workspaces that you’d like to add the app to.
Click Next.
Tick the box next to I’m ready to add this app.
Click on Add app.
Step 2: Enable enterprise-managed authorisation in Slack
Once the Claude app is installed, turn on enterprise-managed authorisation in Slack.
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
Click Security in the left sidebar, then select SSO settings.
Next to enterprise-managed authorisation, click Edit.
Click the toggle to enable enterprise-managed authorisation.