From your preferences, you can choose how members' names appear in Slack. Keep in mind that this preference only affects what you'll see. Using the steps below, select from one of these options:

Full & display names

Show display names in messages, and full names everywhere else.

Show display names in messages, and full names everywhere else. Just display names

Show display names everywhere in Slack.



Set your preference for member names

Desktop iOS Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Messages & media. Under Names, choose how you’d like to see members’ names. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Appearance, tap Message display. Tap the toggle next to Display full names on or off.

Note: This preference isn't available on the Slack Android app.