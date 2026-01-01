If you create a workspace using a non-consumer email domain that (a) is not generally available to the public and (b) is or becomes owned by a company or other legal entity, we will accept processing instructions with respect to the customer data associated with that workspace exclusively from such company or other legal entity unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law and in accordance with our terms and the Agreement, irrespective of any payments, subscription upgrades or other actions that you or another workspace primary owner take in the future that may be inconsistent with such instructions.

If you create a workspace using a consumer email domain that is generally available to the public (including but not limited to gmail.com, hotmail.com and others), we will accept processing instructions with respect to the customer data associated with that workspace exclusively from the workspace primary owner unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law and in accordance with our terms and the Agreement, irrespective of any payments, subscription upgrades or other actions that a user takes in the future that may be inconsistent with such instructions.