Extras
Supplemental Slack info for you and your team.
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Download Slack for Linux (beta) The Slack desktop app is the easiest way to use Slack on Linux. To get started, take a look at the steps that we’ve outlined below. Note: Slack for Linux is in beta. We’re still busy adding features and making adjustments to the app. 🐝
Step 1: Download the Slack app
At the moment we support Ubuntu and RHEL.
Ubuntu
RHEL
Download the app from the Slack downloads page
Visit
slack.com/downloads. Click on
Download .deb (64 bit) or Download .rpm (64-bit). Locate the file in your Downloads folder (the downloaded file name will begin with slack-desktop).
Double-click the file to view Slack in the Ubuntu Software Centre.
Click
Install. You may need to enter the password that you use to log in to Ubuntu. To run the app, search your computer for Slack, then double-click on the Slack icon.
Install Slack from the command line with snap
sudo snap install slack
Download the app from the Slack downloads page
Visit
slack.com/downloads. Click on
Download .rpm (64-bit). Click on
Save file, then OK. Open Terminal.
Run the following commands in your terminal:
sudo yum -y install
Note: Make sure that your system is registered with Red Hat Subscription Manager.
Install Slack from the command line with snap
sudo snap install slack Note: Make sure that you have snapd installed. Tip: We don’t recommend having the .snap and other Linux packages installed at the same time.
Step 2: Sign in to your workspace
Once you’ve installed the Slack app, you can sign in to a workspace you’re already a member of, join a workspace or create your own .
Update Slack
Update Slack by entering the following from the command line:
Ubuntu
RHEL
sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade slack-desktop Note: The apt-key method for managing repository keys will be deprecated with the release of Debian 12 and Ubuntu 24.04. Ensure your cron job scripts are updated by April 2024 to continue receiving updates via the cron job. Scripts that support the non-deprecated method are included in Slack versions 4.35.121 and higher. Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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