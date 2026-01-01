The Slack desktop app is the easiest way to use Slack on Linux. To get started, take a look at the steps that we’ve outlined below.

Note: Slack for Linux is in beta. We’re still busy adding features and making adjustments to the app. 🐝



Step 1: Download the Slack app

At the moment we support Ubuntu and RHEL.

Ubuntu RHEL Download the app from the Slack downloads page Visit slack.com/downloads. Click on Download .deb (64 bit) or Download .rpm (64-bit). Locate the file in your Downloads folder (the downloaded file name will begin with slack-desktop). Double-click the file to view Slack in the Ubuntu Software Centre. Click Install. You may need to enter the password that you use to log in to Ubuntu. To run the app, search your computer for Slack, then double-click on the Slack icon. Install Slack from the command line with snap sudo snap install slack Download the app from the Slack downloads page Visit slack.com/downloads. Click on Download .rpm (64-bit). Click on Save file, then OK. Open Terminal. Run the following commands in your terminal:

sudo yum -y install Note: Make sure that your system is registered with Red Hat Subscription Manager. Install Slack from the command line with snap sudo snap install slack Note: Make sure that you have snapd installed.

Tip: We don’t recommend having the .snap and other Linux packages installed at the same time.



Step 2: Sign in to your workspace

Once you’ve installed the Slack app, you can sign in to a workspace you’re already a member of, join a workspace or create your own.



Update Slack

Update Slack by entering the following from the command line:

Ubuntu RHEL sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get upgrade slack-desktop sudo yum upgrade

Note: The apt-key method for managing repository keys will be deprecated with the release of Debian 12 and Ubuntu 24.04. Ensure your cron job scripts are updated by April 2024 to continue receiving updates via the cron job. Scripts that support the non-deprecated method are included in Slack versions 4.35.121 and higher.