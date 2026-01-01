From time to time, our Support team will need to verify your identity in order to share information about your Slack account or workspace with you. Here’s how to verify your identity in Slack using the /verify shortcut.

How it works

To verify your identity in Slack, you’ll use a built-in shortcut – /verify. Like all shortcuts, you’ll send the command in a channel or direct message (DM) in Slack.

Neither the shortcut that you send nor the code that you receive will be visible to anyone but you, so you can use /verify in any conversation in Slack without disrupting your team.



Verify your identity