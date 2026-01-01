Slack Connect allows people across organisations to search for each other by email address and connect in Slack. Owners and admins can manage Slack Connect discoverability for their organisation.

Note: If Slack Connect discoverability is enabled for your organisation, no personal or workspace information will be shared with external people. Members can also set their own discoverability preference.

Manage discoverability for your organisation

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can enable or disable Slack Connect discoverability for their workspace. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Slack Connect discoverability, click Expand. Select Anyone with their email address to enable discoverability, or No one to disable it. Click on Save. Org owners can enable or disable Slack Connect discoverability for their organisation. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to External discoverability, select Edit. Use the toggle to enable or disable external discoverability. Click on Save.

Note: You can also restrict unverified organisations from sending direct message invitations to your members.