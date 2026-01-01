This guide outlines the steps required to configure and deploy Intune for Slack mobile device management (MDM) or mobile app management without enrolment (MAM-WE).

How it works

Set-up requires admin permissions in Intune, Azure Active Directory and Slack.

Once the initial set-up is complete, you can set app protection and app configuration policies.

All members will need a Microsoft Intune account with the right Microsoft Intune licence assigned.

When using Slack for Intune, members will need to download the Slack for Intune app from their mobile app store or the Microsoft App Partner store.



Set up Slack for Intune

To get started, an Intune and Azure admin will need to configure all required settings. The steps below cover the minimum requirements to set up the Slack for Intune apps. If you need to set up app configuration or conditional access policies, you can do that later on.

Step 1: Add the Slack for Intune apps to your Microsoft Endpoint Manager

From the Apps tab of the Microsoft Endpoint Manager, click Add and select the appropriate app type. Search for Slack for Intune, then select the app and assign it to people and groups.

For additional support with adding an app to your Microsoft Endpoint Manager, take a look at Microsoft’s Intune quick start guide.



Step 2: Add an app protection policy

From the Apps tab of the Microsoft Endpoint Manager, click App Protection Policies and create a new policy for the appropriate mobile platform. If you’re deploying Slack to both iOS and Android devices, you’ll need to create two separate policies. Add the Slack for Intune app to your policy. Configure the security settings. Assign the policy to people or groups and then click Save.

Note: It can take some time for a new app protection policy to reach individual devices. To validate that your new policy is set up and working correctly, follow this guidance from Microsoft’s Intune documentation.



Step 3: Grant admin consent via the Azure AD admin centre

From the Azure AD admin centre, open the Enterprise applications tab. Search for Slack for Intune. Click Permissions. Click Grant admin consent for Slack for Intune.

For additional support with application management settings, you can refer to the Microsoft documentation.



Configure app protection policies

To ensure that your members can register their Slack for Intune app to authenticate and sign in to Slack, you’ll need to configure app protection policies on the Microsoft side.



App protection policy settings

These settings allow you to specify how members can interact with Slack on their mobile devices.

Policy Setting description Restrict web content transfer with other apps If this setting is configured for Microsoft Edge, members will be required to be signed in to Edge with their corporate Azure AD account for the content to transfer successfully. Intune allows admins to specify an unmanaged browser to open links, and Slack supports Blackberry Access: Unmanaged browser ID: access://open?url=http

access://open?url=http Unmanaged browser name: BlackBerry Access Save copies of org data Currently, we only support local storage and Photo Library for ‘Allow users to save copies to selected services’. When this setting is configured to Block: Android

The download button is hidden if all save locations are blocked. If any save locations are permitted, the download button will be visible to end users.

The download button is hidden if all save locations are blocked. If any save locations are permitted, the download button will be visible to end users. iOS

Files can still be downloaded, but will be saved in an unreadable encrypted format so that end users cannot view them. Allow user to save copies to selected devices In order for the camera to take photos or video from within the Slack for Intune app, make sure to configure this setting to Local storage if the parent Save copies of org data setting is set to Block (Android only). Select managed universal links We do not currently support redirects back to the Slack for Intune app for external links. Even if admins add URLs for the Slack for Intune app to the universal link list, the redirects will fail to open Slack for Intune.

Note: The Slack for Intune apps defer to the Intune-supported settings for app protection policies. To understand the expected behaviour for your particular configuration, refer to Microsoft’s documentation for iOS or Android.



Set app configuration policies

Slack for Intune supports app configuration policies for both managed apps and managed devices. On Android, there are some distinctions when creating an app configuration policy, and the settings will differ slightly for managed apps and managed devices.

If you have an app configuration policy that applies to both platforms (Android and iOS) or both device types (managed and unmanaged), you can add all of these settings in the same policy. The different platforms will consume and execute the relevant keys.

Tip: You can safely ignore any additional keys that appear in the Microsoft Intune admin centre when creating or editing an app configuration policy, as they will have no impact on Slack for Intune app functionality.



Supported keys

Key Description Example allowed_intune_domain Can be a list of domains that users should be able to access

Members will be fast-forwarded through the org URL page if only one domain is listed

Members will need to enter the org URL during sign-in if more than one domain is listed

Applies to unmanaged iOS or Android devices allowed_intune_domain =

a1company.enterprise (will fast-forward to a1company.enterprise.slack.com) allowed_intune_domain a1company.enterprise, a1companyltd.enterprise (will not fast-forward) WhitelistedDomains Controls which domains users can access

Members will be fast-forwarded through the workspace URL page if only one domain is listed

Members will need to enter the workspace URL during sign-in if more than one domain is listed

Applies to managed Android devices WhitelistedDomains= a1company.enterprise (will fast-forward to a1company.enterprise.slack.com WhitelistedDomains a1company.enterprise, a1companyltd.enterprise (will not fast-forward) IntuneMAMUPN (required for managed devices using an Intune MAM managed app)* Enables specific data transfer settings in the app protection policy to function correctly on managed devices

Applies to managed iOS devices OrgDomain Members will be fast-forwarded through the org URL page if only one domain is listed

Applies to managed Android devices OrgDomain= a1company.enterprise (for a1company.enterprise.slack.com)

*See the Microsoft instructions for details on which settings require this configuration.



Configure access control

In addition to the policies on the Microsoft side, you can configure Access Control in Slack. When enabled, members and guests will only be able to access your org from the Slack for Intune app. If you’d like to enable this setting, please get in touch with our Support team.

Note: App-based Conditional Access via Azure AD and device-based Conditional Access policies are not currently supported.



Deploy the Slack for Intune apps to mobile devices

iOS devices only require the Slack for Intune app. If you’re deploying to Android devices, you’ll need to download the Company Portal app from the Play Store, as well as the Slack for Intune app.

Members who are using Slack on a personal device rather than a managed device can download Slack for Intune from the App Store or Play Store.



Troubleshoot device registration

Members registering their device for Slack for Intune may experience error messages, stuck loading pages or app crashes. To address these issues, ask an Intune or Azure admin to confirm the following configurations on the Microsoft side:

Ensure that you’ve granted admin consent in AzureAD.

Ensure that an app protection policy is assigned to the member. If a policy was recently assigned, you may need to wait for the policy to reach the device.

Ensure that your app configuration policy has the right keys and values.

If the device registration continues to fail, contact our Support team for additional help.