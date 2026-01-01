Workspace administration
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In Slack, messages are shown when someone joins, is added to or leaves a channel, to let other members know who’s coming and going. Workspace owners and workspace admins on Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions can manage these messages and optionally choose to turn them off.
Manage join and leave messages
By default, messages are shown when someone joins, is added to or leaves a channel. Smaller groups might find these messages helpful, but larger groups might prefer to hide them. If you're a workspace owner or workspace admin, use the steps below to manage join and leave messages for your workspace.
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Workspace settings from the menu. Scroll down to the
Channel Join & Leave Messages section and click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to
Show a message when people join or leave channels. Click on
Save.
If join and leave messages are turned off 👀 Messages are displayed...
When someone joins or is added to a public or private channel
If someone leaves a private channel
🙈 Messages aren’t displayed...
When someone joins or is added to a public channel with more than 20 members
If someone leaves a public channel
If someone's account is deactivated
Who can use this feature?
Workspace owners and workspace admins
Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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