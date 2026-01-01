In Slack, messages are shown when someone joins, is added to, or leaves a channel to let other members know who's coming and going. Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins on Free, Pro, and Business+ plans can manage these messages and choose to turn them off if they'd like.



Manage join and leave messages

By default, messages are shown when someone joins, is added to, or leaves a channel. Smaller groups might find these messages helpful, but larger groups might prefer to hide them. If you're a Workspace Owner or Workspace Admin, use the steps below to manage join and leave messages for your workspace.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Scroll down to the Channel Join & Leave Messages section and click Expand. Check or uncheck the box next to Show a message when people join or leave channels. Click Save.



If join and leave messages are turned off

👀 Messages are displayed...

When someone joins or is added to a public or private channel

If someone leaves a private channel



🙈 Messages aren't displayed...

When someone joins or is added to a public channel with more than 20 members

If someone leaves a public channel

If someone's account is deactivated