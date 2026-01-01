You can forward messages in Slack when you need to share context or key information to conversations. To forward a message, you have two options:

Use the forward message icon

Copy a link to the message



Forward a message

Forward a message to share it in another channel or direct message (DM) along with an optional message of your own.

Desktop iOS Android Hover over the message and click Forward message. Choose where you’d like to share the message, and add a note if you’d like. Click Forward. Tap and hold the message that you'd like to share and select Forward message. Choose where you want to share the message. Add an optional note if you like. Tap Send. Tap and hold the message that you’d like to share and select Forward message. Tap the #channel name and choose where you want to share the message. Add an optional note if you like. Tap the paper plane icon to send your message.

Tip: Choose a time to send your forwarded message by clicking the arrow icon next to Forward and selecting Schedule for later.



Copy a link to a message

You can manually copy a message link and paste it to another conversation to share it. The message will expand to show a preview, just like when you share other links in Slack.

Desktop iOS Android Hover over the message. Click the three-dots icon and select Copy link. Open the other channel or DM and paste the link into the message field. Press Enter to share the message. If the link points to a message in a private channel or DM, you’ll have the option to Show message or Only show link. Tap and hold the message that you’d like to share. Tap Copy link to message. Paste the link in a channel or direct message and tap the paper plane icon to send. If the link is from a message in a private channel or DM, you’ll have the option to Show message or Only show link. Tap and hold the message that you’d like to share. Tap Copy link to message. Paste the link in a channel or direct message and tap the paper plane icon to send. If the link is from a message in a private channel or DM, you’ll have the option to Show message or Only show link.