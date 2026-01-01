If you’re looking to deploy Slack on Windows machines, we offer an MSIX package that you can use to install Slack at scale. The MSIX package supports mass deployment in a secure, centralised location and includes auto-update functionality. If you’re looking to install Slack on a single machine, download our desktop app.



MSIX for Windows

MSIX provides the best experience for deployment and auto-updating in enterprise environments. The Slack MSIX is compatible with Windows 10 and 11, supporting both ARM and 64-bit architectures, and can be installed via Powershell. See Microsoft’s documentation for an overview of MSIX packages.



Download the ARM installer Download the 64-bit installer



User data location

Because MSIX packaged apps virtualise files system and registry access, the user data for Slack MSIX packages is stored in a different location than traditional Slack Windows app packages. The default location for user data when using MSIX is:

%LOCALAPPDATA%\Packages\com.tinyspeck.slackdesktop_8yrtsj140pw4g\LocalCache\Roaming\Slack

If a user has previously used any other Slack installer, Windows will blend the roaming user data with the MSIX virtualised location and keep the original storage location at:

%APPDATA%\slack

Installation and distribution

MSIX offers multiple methods of distribution for Enterprise organisations and individual users. By default, MSIX packages are installed in a central location, but only registered for the current user.

Install for user

Add-AppxPackage -Path " "

See Microsoft’s Add-AppxPackage documentation for more details.



Install location for version X.Y.Z.0 on a x64 machine

C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\com.tinyspeck.slackdesktop_X.Y.Z.0_x64__8yrtsj140pw4g



Install for all users

In Windows, a provisioned MSIX app is pre-installed for all existing and future user accounts on a system. These packages are stored in the Windows image so that when a new user logs in for the first time, the app is automatically installed for them. A MSIX package can be provisioned to an OS image used to pre-install machines in an IT-controlled environment or to the currently running OS where the following command is executed to provision Slack machine-wide.

Add-AppxProvisionedPackage -Online -PackagePath " " -SkipLicense -Regions "all"

See Microsoft's Add-AppxProvisionedPackage documentation for more details.



Other Enterprise deployment methods

Distribution of MSIX packages is also supported by enterprise software distribution services such as the following:

See Microsoft’s documentation to read more about enterprise distribution.

Tip: Looking to manage settings for users in your organisation? Try our desktop app configurations.



FAQ

Can auto-updates be disabled?

Yes. You can control desktop app updates with your app configuration. To learn more, review our documentation on the AutoUpdate setting in the desktop app configuration.

We’re using AppLocker, why isn’t the MSIX package working?

By default, packaged apps are disabled by AppLocker policies. Visit Microsoft’s documentation about managing packaged apps with AppLocker to learn more.

Can a version be rolled back?

You can roll back an app version using AppInstaller files. AppInstaller files are manifests that can control the installation update behaviour of an MSIX package. If Slack is installed with an AppInstaller file, then the internal update code is disabled.

Can we receive beta versions with the MSIX package?

Yes. The release channel can be controlled with the ReleaseChannel setting in the desktop app configuration. Users can also individually opt in to beta releases by following the steps below:

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu. Select Advanced. Under Release channel, open the drop-down menu and choose Beta.



GPO deployment

If you prefer not to install with MSIX, you can use GPO (Group Policy Object) deployment as an alternative solution to deploy Slack at scale for Windows.