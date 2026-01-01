Manage desktop app configurations
As an IT administrator, you can configure the Slack desktop app to manage settings for users in your organization, control desktop app updates, and deploy Slack — all at scale.
What to expect
- A variety of supported settings are available to configure for the Mac, Windows, and Linux desktop apps.
- You can configure new default values for app settings or enforce app settings to lock them for more administrative control.
Note: Configuring the desktop app is supported for desktop app versions 4.31 and higher.
Configuring settings
Mac
Windows
Linux
Desktop app preferences can be set by distributing .plist or .mobileconfig files using enterprise management software for macOS. The desktop app supports two types of configurations:
Defaults
- Typically used for desktop app rollouts or deployment.
- Settings are adjustable by users but administrators can set default values.
- Settings are defined under a special Defaults sub-key.
Enforced
- Typically used to manage ongoing operations of distributed desktop apps.
- Settings are administratively locked and values aren't changeable by users.
- Settings are defined as values within the root key of the .plist file.
Creating configuration files
You can use mobile device management (MDM) solutions to deploy .plist or .mobileconfig files to define supported settings and values for the Slack desktop app. To make creating configuration files easier, manifests will be available in ProfileCreator and iMazing Profile Editor.
Here’s an example of what your .plist file could look like:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>HardwareAcceleration</key>
<false/>
<key>Defaults</key>
<dict>
<key>ReleaseChannel</key>
<string>beta</string>
</dict>
</dict>
</plist>
Note: The Slack desktop client uses the domain com.tinyspeck.slackmacgap for .plist and.mobileconfig files.
Desktop app settings can be set by Windows Group Policy. The desktop app supports two types of configurations:
Defaults
- Typically used for desktop app rollouts or deployment.
- Settings are adjustable by users but administrators can set default values.
- Settings are defined under a special Defaults sub-key.
Enforced
- Typically used to manage ongoing operations of distributed desktop apps.
- Settings are administratively locked and values aren't changeable by users.
Configure settings with registry locations
Settings can be configured in the registry under the HKLM (machine wide) or HKCU (current user) hive. If a setting is configured in both locations, the HKLM setting will take priority over HKCU.
To make configuring settings easier, download our Group Policy Object template.Defaults
- HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Slack\Defaults
- HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Slack\Defaults
Enforced
- HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Slack
- HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Slack
Desktop app preferences can be set by distributing a JSON formatted configuration file. The slack-desktop.conf file has to be placed in the /etc folder. The user or user group in which context the Slack app is executed has to have read access to the configuration file. The desktop app supports two types of configurations:
Defaults
- Typically used for desktop app rollouts or deployment.
- Settings are adjustable by users but administrators can set default values.
- Settings are defined as properties under a special Defaults object.
Enforced
- Typically used to manage ongoing operations of distributed desktop apps.
- Settings are administratively locked and values aren't changeable by users.
- Settings are defined as properties within the root object of the JSON file.
Creating configuration files
Here’s an example of what your slack-desktop.conf file could look like:
{
"HardwareAcceleration": false,
"defaults": {
"DownloadPath": "/media/documents",
}
}
Supported settings
You can manage a variety of settings in either Enforced or Defaults configurations.
Mac
Windows
Linux
|Setting
|Configurations
|
Value
|
AutoUpdate
Enables or disables automatic updates of the desktop app.
|
Enforced
|
Boolean
True* (enabled)
False (disabled)
|
ClientEnvironment
Configures the client to run in either commercial mode or government compliance mode (GovSlack).
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
Integer
1000* (commercial)
1001 (GovSlack)
|
DefaultSignInTeam
Sets a default workspace or org URL for users to sign into on first launch.
|Enforced
|
String
A valid workspace or org ID
|
DownloadPath
Configures a download location.
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
String
(ex. /tmp/downloads)
|
HardwareAcceleration
Enables or disables hardware accelerated rendering on the client.
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
Boolean
True* (enabled)
False (disabled)
|
ReleaseChannel
Configure the client to receive updates from either the production (prod) or beta channel.
|Enforced
|
String
prod*
beta
|Setting
|Configurations
|Value
|
AutoUpdate
Enables or disables automatic updates of the desktop app.
|
Enforced
|
REG_DWORD
1* (enabled)
0 (disabled)
|
ClientEnvironment
Configures the client to run in either commercial mode or government compliance mode (GovSlack).
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
REG_DWORD
1000* (commercial)
1001 (GovSlack)
|
DefaultSignInTeam
Sets a default workspace or org URL for users to sign into on first launch.
|Enforced
|
REG_SZ
A valid workspace or org ID
|
DownloadPath
Configures a download location.
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
REG_SZ
(ex. C:\Download\Path, \\SERVER\path)
|
HardwareAcceleration
Enables or disables hardware accelerated rendering on the client.
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
REG_DWORD
1* (enabled)
0 (disabled)
|
HideOnStartup
Controls whether Slack launches visible or minimized to the systray when the user logs into their machine and launch on login is enabled.
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
REG_DWORD
1* (enabled)
0 (disabled)
|
ReleaseChannel
Configure the client to receive updates from either the production (prod) or beta channel.
|Enforced
|
REG_SZ
prod*
beta
|Setting
|Configurations
|Value
|
ClientEnvironment
Configures the client to run in either commercial mode or government compliance mode (GovSlack).
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
Integer
1000* (commercial)
1001 (GovSlack)
|
DefaultSignInTeam
Sets a default workspace or org URL for users to sign into on first launch.
|
Enforced
|
String
A valid workspace or org ID
|
DownloadPath
Configures a download location.
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
String
(ex. /tmp/downloads)
|
HardwareAcceleration
Enables or disables hardware accelerated rendering on the client.
|
Enforced
Defaults
|
Boolean
True* (enabled)
False (disabled)