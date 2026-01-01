Mac

Windows

Linux

Desktop app preferences can be set by distributing .plist or .mobileconfig files using enterprise management software for macOS. The desktop app supports two types of configurations:

Defaults Typically used for desktop app rollouts or deployment.

Settings are adjustable by users but administrators can set default values.

Settings are defined under a special Defaults sub-key. Enforced Typically used to manage ongoing operations of distributed desktop apps.

Settings are administratively locked and values aren't changeable by users.

Settings are defined as values within the root key of the .plist file.

Creating configuration files

You can use mobile device management (MDM) solutions to deploy .plist or .mobileconfig files to define supported settings and values for the Slack desktop app. To make creating configuration files easier, manifests will be available in ProfileCreator and iMazing Profile Editor.

Here’s an example of what your .plist file could look like:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">

<plist version="1.0">

<dict>

<key>HardwareAcceleration</key>

<false/>

<key>Defaults</key>

<dict>

<key>ReleaseChannel</key>

<string>beta</string>

</dict>

</dict>

</plist>

Note: The Slack desktop client uses the domain com.tinyspeck.slackmacgap for .plist and.mobileconfig files.