Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
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Group
direct messages (DMs) are conversations between three or more people outside of channels. When they turn into long-term discussions, or you need to include more than nine people in the conversation, you can convert a group DM to a private channel. What to expect
When you convert a DM to a private channel, messages and files from the DM will be visible to any new members that you add to the channel.
Members of the group DM will be notified about the move in a message posted to the new channel.
Owners and admins can restrict permissions for
creating private channels and converting DMs with external people. If you don’t see the option to convert a DM, find an owner or admin to ask for help.
Convert a group DM to a private channel
From your desktop, open a group DM.
Click the member names or DM name in the conversation header.
Select the
Settings tab. Click on
Change to a private channel. Enter a name for the new channel.
Click on
Change to private.
Who can use this feature?
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
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