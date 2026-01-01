Slack’s Main Services Agreement, User Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (‘Terms’) prohibit sharing certain types of content, including illegal content. If you believe that prohibited content has been shared in your workspace, you can report it to your workspace primary owner or directly to Slack.

Workspace primary owners have ultimate decision-making capabilities within their workspaces and are responsible for ensuring compliance with Slack’s Terms, as well any policy guidelines at their organisation.

Note: We recommend getting in touch with your workspace primary owner if you have concerns about content or activity in your workspace.



Report content

If available, you can report illegal content directly from Slack, but note that this option isn’t supported in all countries and regions. You can also report content via email.

Submit from Slack Submit via email Hover over the content that you’d like to report. Click the three dots icon, then select Report to Slack. Select the type of issue on the submission form, then complete the additional fields. To report additional content, select Report additional content. In Slack, locate the content that you'd like to add to your report, click the three dots icon, then select Copy link. Paste the link in the Link to content being reported field on the submission form, then complete the additional fields. Repeat this step for each additional item that you’d like to add. Select Submit report to finish. Note: You cannot report content from different workspaces in the same form. Hover over the content that you’d like to report. Click the three dots icon, then select Copy link. Paste the link into a new email message to integrity@slack.com. Please include ‘report of illegal content in my workspace’ in the subject line. In your email, provide an explanation of why the content is unlawful in your country, and include a citation to the specific provision of applicable law that’s been violated. Include your full name and the following statement in your email message: ‘By submitting a report to Slack, I affirm that I believe the information and allegations contained within are accurate and complete.’ Send the email. Note: You do not have to include your name if the content relates to child sex abuse material or child exploitation.



What to expect

If you're located in a country or region covered by the European Union's Digital Services Act, you’ll receive an email confirmation once your report has been submitted, and we’ll provide an update after we’ve reviewed your submission.

Reports of potential violations are reviewed by our team for compliance with applicable law and our Terms. If you have any questions during the process, you can reply to your confirmation email.

If Slack takes action on the content that you’ve reported, we are legally required to notify the author of that content. We’ll tell them the reason for the action and may provide general information, including the workspace name and the time and date when the content was submitted. We will not disclose your identity unless strictly necessary, such as in cases of infringement of intellectual property rights.

We also review reports from users located outside of the European Union and will take action, where appropriate, consistent with applicable law and our Terms. Violations of Slack’s Terms may result in the deletion of a workspace or account.

Note: To request deletion of personal data or for help with other workspace issues, get in touch with your Workspace primary owner.