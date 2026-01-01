What you’ll learn in 10 minutes or less: How to create a form to collect ideas, feedback or requests in Slack. Plus, keep responses organised by automatically adding them to a Google Sheet.

Go for it!

Step 1: Start with a workflow template

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Templates at the top of the page. Select the Feedback report template. Click Set up.

Step 2: Edit your form

Give your form a title. Click the pencil icon beside each question to edit or delete it. Click Add question to add to your form. Use the up and down arrows to change the order. If you like, click Preview form to see how it'll look. Click on Save.

Step 3: Share responses automatically

The template's set up to send an automated message to the channel where the workflow was used. The message mentions the person who filled out the form and includes their response. You can customise this message, if you like.

To customise the message, click the pencil icon next to Send a message to... Click the drop-down menu if you'd like to send the message to a different channel. Click the message field to edit the message. Select Insert a variable below the message field to add information to the message, such as responses to additional questions that you may have added to the form. Click on Save.

Optional (but useful) step: Add responses to a Google Sheet

Responses that are collected using the form can be automatically sent to a Google Sheet. This is useful if you want to organise information collected from the form using a spreadsheet.

Click Add step near the bottom of the window to open the step library. Select Google Sheets from the list. Select Add to spreadsheet and follow the prompts to connect your Google Account if you haven’t already. Click the dropdown to select an existing spreadsheet or create a new one, then map the values to columns in the spreadsheet. Click on Save.

Step 4: Finish up

Click Finish up, then give your workflow a name and click Next. Add workflow managers and edit permissions if you’d like to, then click Publish. Click Copy link.

Your workflow is ready to use! Share the workflow link so that people can access your form. To learn more about workflows and to find help, click the question mark icon in Slack.

Tip: Set up a channel using our Feedback intake and triage template – a bundle of canvases, lists and workflows – to easily organise and manage requests.