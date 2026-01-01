Canvases can be created from scratch, or you can start one from a template. Browse the available templates in your workspace or Enterprise organisation to help you get started, or to use standardised formatting for processes that you document often.

Tip: You can also create and share your own custom canvas templates.

Find and use canvas templates

From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. Click New in the top right-hand corner, then select Canvas templates. Search for a template, or choose one from the list. Click on a template to see a preview, then click Use template. A new canvas will open that you can edit and share.