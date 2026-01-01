By default, any member can upgrade a free workspace by purchasing a paid subscription. The member who upgrades a workspace will have access to managing billing details, making subscription changes and certain information about workspace members such as their email addresses. If they'd like, workspace owners can restrict upgrades and purchases to only workspace owners.

Tip: If the person responsible for paying for services (e.g. accounts payable) at your company isn’t a workspace owner, consider keeping the default setting.



Manage upgrades and purchases

Workspace owners can choose who can purchase a paid subscription for their workspace using the steps below:

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Billing, then click the Settings tab. Below Upgrades and purchasing, choose who can purchase a paid subscription for your workspace: Any full member of this workspace or Only workspace owners.