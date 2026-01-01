Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
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By default, any member can
upgrade a free workspace by purchasing a paid plan. The member who upgrades a workspace will have access to managing billing details, making plan changes, and certain information about workspace members such as their email addresses. If they'd like, Workspace Owners can restrict upgrades and purchases to only Workspace Owners. Tip: If the person responsible for paying for services (e.g., Accounts Payable) at your company isn’t a Workspace Owner, consider keeping the default setting.
Manage upgrades and purchases
Workspace Owners can choose who can purchase a paid plan for their workspace using the steps below:
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Workspace settings from the menu. Click
Billing, then click the Settings tab. Below
Upgrades and Purchasing, choose who can purchase a paid plan for your workspace: Any Full Member of this workspace or Only Workspace Owners.
Who can use this feature?
Workspace Owners Available on the
Free plan Awesome!
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