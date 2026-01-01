Removing an app or customised integration differs depending on who built it and how it's configured. We’ve put together this handy guide to take you through everything you need to know.

Note: If a workspace owner has enabled app approval for your workspace, only workspace owners and app managers will be able to remove apps.

The basics

Third-party apps and Slack-built apps

You can remove them entirely from your workspace, or disable individual authorisations (third-party apps) or configurations (Slack-built apps).

You can remove them entirely from your workspace, or disable individual authorisations (third-party apps) or configurations (Slack-built apps). Custom integrations

You can disable a custom integration for your entire workspace, or delete individual configurations.

You can disable a custom integration for your entire workspace, or delete individual configurations. Permissions

Workspace owners can choose to restrict who can install and remove apps and integrations. If you can't see the option to remove an app or integration, contact a workspace owner for help.

Remove an app

Remove an app Remove a configuration/authorisation Third-party and Slack-built apps From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage apps to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, select Installed apps. Find and select the app that you want to remove, then click App details. From the app page, click on the Configuration tab. Third-party and custom apps:

• Scroll down to Remove app and select Remove app.



Slack-built apps:

• Click the pencil icon, then select Remove. (If there's only one configuration set up, you won't see the pencil icon – simply click Remove at the top of the page.) From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage apps to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, select Installed apps. Find and select the app that you’d like to modify, then click App details. From the app page, click on the Configuration tab. Third-party and custom apps:

• Under Authorisations, find Authorised members then click See all and Revoke next to the setup you’d like to remove.



Slack-built apps:

• Click the pencil icon, then select Disable in the top right.



Remove a custom integration

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage apps to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, select Customised integrations. Find and select the customised integration that you want to remove. From the app page, click on the Configuration tab. Click on the pencil icon next to the configuration that you want to modify. Click on Remove to delete the configuration. Or, click on Disable to turn it off.

Note: Custom integrations are legacy tools that will be deprecated and possibly removed in the future. We recommend using their replacement, Slack apps, which have more features and use the latest APIs.

